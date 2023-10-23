A consultation on the number of pupils admitted into a village primary school is underway.

Parents are being asked to share their views on a change to admissions into Corby Glen Primary School.

Lincolnshire County Council’s proposal is to change the minimum number of places from 20 to 15.

Corby Glen Community Primary School. Photo: Google

This will allow the school greater flexibility to comply with regulations that classes can contain no more than 30 pupils, according to the council.

The consultation runs from until December 1.

To share your views visit: www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/school-admissions-2.

