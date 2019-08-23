People in Stamford are being asked for their views on a document to shape the future of the town.

The Stamford Neighbourhood Plan - if accepted by residents - will influence what housing developers and other construction companies are allowed to do.

It has been three years in the making and is now in a ‘final draft’ form. Today, copies are being made available for people to look at and comment on, and consultation events will take place next month.

Chairman of Stamford First David Taylor with the draft Stamford Neighbourhood Plan

David Taylor, chairman of Stamford First, the Stamford Neighbourhood Planning Forum, began working on the 78-page plan when new homes were proposed off Kettering Road in Stamford.

He felt that people didn’t have a strong enough voice over the development’s design.

As well as providing a ‘guide’ for future building, David believes the plan could have two key positive effects.

“One is that it supports business growth and employment by identifying spaces suitable for this sort of development,” he said.

“The other is that it will protect 31 areas of green space that we identified. If people live near a green space and don’t want it to be developed, then they should find the reference for it in the draft plan and tell us how they use it - it might be for children playing, or dog-walking. This will help to protect it.”

David, who is also a town councillor, points out that the neighbourhood plan can’t stop further development in Stamford, as some people would like, but that it could help to direct the position, scale and design.

The draft plan cost £25,000 to research and produce and was funded by an £18,000 Government grant and £7,000 from the town council.

Consultation events are on September 14 at Stamford Arts Centre, September 20 at New College in Drift Road, October 2 at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, and October 8 at Stamford Town Hall.

The draft plan is at www.stamfordfirst.org.uk and printed copies will be available in the town hall.

Comments can be emailed to stamfordfirstuk@gmail.com or addressed to the town clerk at Stamford Town Hall, PE9 2DR. They should arrive by October 18.

After consultation and redrafting of the plan, there will be a town referendum vote to see if residents adopt it.