People are being encouraged to take part in a survey about a proposed skatepark.

Centenary Field in Barleythorpe Road in Oakham is being considered by a project group and the town council as a potential site for the facility.

The aim of the project, according to the project group, is to create a place where people can “skate, scoot, BMX or blade safely and without causing a nuisance to others”.

Jon Dixon, from the Oakham Skatepark Project group, said they were keen to find out people’s opinions and have launched a survey this week.

“We would like to know from as many people as possible whether or not they think it’s a good idea,” said Jon, who added that the survey would be available online and would be posted through the letterboxes of those living closest to Centenary Field.”

The survey went live on Wednesday and will be open for responses for 30 days.

Jon said they would consider people’s views before deciding whether to pursue funding for the project. Money will come through grant applications rather than from taxpayer funds.

The 10-question survey asks how often the respondent might use a skatepark in Oakham, and how they would travel there to use it.

It also asks whether the best location is Centenary Field or ‘somewhere else’, and invites suggestions.

A layout of the park including proposed skatepark. Photo: Oakham Town Council

The final questions ask why the respondent might support a skatepark being built, and for any concerns they might have about such a development.