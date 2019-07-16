People are invited to have their say tonight (July 16) on new sports and leisure facilities in Stamford.

The consultation aims to find out what people want when a new leisure centre is built in the town, replacing the current one in Drift Road.

It will take place between 7pm and 9pm at the Borderville Sports Centre off Ryhall Road in Stamford.

An artist's impression of how the new Stamford Leisure Centre will look

South Kesteven District Council also has leisure centres in Park Road, Deeping St James, and Queen's Road, Bourne.

In March it was announced that Stamford and Deepings leisure centres will be replaced with new facilities, and Bourne's leisure centre will be refurbished.

The future of the Drift Road and Park Road sites is not yet known.

At the consultation tonight, Dominic Fieldhouse, Sports Development Officer at InvestSK, will be on hand to listen to people's views and find out what interests and motivates them when it comes to sports, activities and leisure pursuits.

People can turn up at Borderville any time between 7pm and 9pm, although Dominic will be making an announcement at 7pm to introduce the consultation.

InvestSK Join the Conversation logo

Similar events will also be held between 7pm and 9pm as follows:

Wednesday (July 17) The Guildhall Ballroom, Grantham

Thursday (July 18) Corn Exchange, Bourne

Friday (July 19) Community Centre, Market Deeping

Drop-in sessions, which must be booked in advance, will be held between 4pm and 7pm as follows:

Wednesday July 24 Colsterworth Village Hall

Friday July 26 Billingborough Village Hall

To book a 15-minute session at a village hall event, email dominic.fieldhouse@investsk.co.uk or call 01476 406374.

Earlier in the year, Stamford Striders running club, which has more than 250 members, called for a new facility to include an all-weather athletics track for community use. To read about this, click here.