Families have been on the hunt for Easter eggs in the grounds of a historic home.

Sunday's event at Burghley House Sculpture Gardens saw scores of visitors enjoy the sunshine.

As well as collecting eggs, youngsters had an opportunity to meet Alice and fellow Wonderland characters the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter.

Emonie Stephenson, five, and Alana Spitzsorm, six, hunting for eggs. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The next event at Burghley House and Gardens is a spring tour, talk and demonstration with the head gardener Joe Whitehead and senior gardener James Knight. Booking information is at burghley.co.uk/events

Alys Bond, eight, with sister Sylvie, six. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Adam Paterson, four, with sister Emma, seven. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The White Rabbit, Alice and the Mad Hatter. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The gardens tour event on May 11 is from 11.15am to 3.30pm, and includes a soup and sandwiches lunch in the Orangery.