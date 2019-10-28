Hays Travel has moved into the former Thomas Cook on Stamford's High Street.

The travel agent took over the premises at 71 High Street as part of nationwide buy-out of the collapsed holiday giant, announced earlier this month.

Thomas Cook folded in September, with Stamford's branch among the 555 stores that closed.

The former Thomas Cook in Grantham (20315218)

Around 9,000 jobs were lost nationally, in addition to 12,000 more worldwide, but Hays has recruited many of the former Thomas Cook employees.

In addition, customers faced losing their holidays and they were also targeted by scammers.

This afternoon, at 1pm, staff from Hays Travel re-opened the branch, to introduce themselves to shoppers, though they were unable to take holiday bookings.

A staff member said this should be possible in the next few days, once systems are up and running.

The Stamford operation will be managed by Suzanna Aldous.

Story to be updated later.