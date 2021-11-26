The legacy of a ‘kind, caring and thoughtful’ Stamford man who was hit by an aggressive cancer is to live on through a drive to help a cause close to his heart.

Simon Stevens lost an 11-month battle with peritoneal mesothelioma, aged 38, on Saturday, November 13, with his new wife Lynne and mum Julie at his side.

Simon and Lynne met through friends in Stamford 14 years ago, and married in the Marie Curie Hospice, in Solihull, just 18 days before he died.