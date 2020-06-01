Home   News   Article

Principal of Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford speaks about first day back after lockdown

By Steve Creswell
-
Published: 15:34, 01 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:36, 01 June 2020

The principal of Stamford’s largest primary school has given an insight into how the first day back after lockdown has gone.

Tristan Revell, of Malcolm Sargent Primary School, told the Mercury he was immensely proud of the way staff, parents and children have responded.

Parents turned up on Monday morning (June 1) adhering strictly to social distancing, helped by two-metre spaced markers from the gates into the school grounds.

