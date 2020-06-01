Principal of Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford speaks about first day back after lockdown
Published: 15:34, 01 June 2020
| Updated: 15:36, 01 June 2020
The principal of Stamford’s largest primary school has given an insight into how the first day back after lockdown has gone.
Tristan Revell, of Malcolm Sargent Primary School, told the Mercury he was immensely proud of the way staff, parents and children have responded.
Parents turned up on Monday morning (June 1) adhering strictly to social distancing, helped by two-metre spaced markers from the gates into the school grounds.
Read moreCoronavirusEducationStamford
More by this authorSteve Creswell