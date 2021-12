Plans for four new one-bedroom flats have been drawn up by South Kesteven District Council.

The council’s application - which will be decided by its planning committee - relates to a site between 80 and 82 Elizabeth Road, Stamford, replacing old garages.

If granted permission, the building will be two-storeys with parking for four cars.

The proposed design for the flats. Image: SKDC / Michael Dyson Associates

An impression of the site. Image: SKDC / Michael Dyson Associates

The proposed floor plans. Image: SKDC / Michael Dyson Associates