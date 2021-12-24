Two primary school pupils have donated £600 which they raised through the Stamford Santa Fun Run.

Hannah Collins, 11, and her brother Jack, nine, who attend Malcolm Sargent Primary School, took part in the event with 1,500 other 'Santas' earlier this month.

Jack ran in a time of 23mins 46secs and Hannah in 30mins 56secs and they raised an excellent total of £600.

President of the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's Peter Collins, Hannah and Jack Collins, and Malcolm Sargent headteacher Tristan Revell

This was donated to the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s - their granddad Peter Collins is currently the club’s president - and to Malcolm Sargent Primary School, because Jack is currently the school’s sports ambassador.