Gas main mistake during Red Lion Square resurfacing results in disciplinary
Published: 12:00, 04 July 2022
Disciplinary proceedings are taking place over lengthy delays to the resurfacing of Red Lion Square in Stamford.
Work to replace the stone setts ground to a halt last month after a 40-year-old gas main was discovered just below ground level.
It left people scratching their heads as to why such significant infrastructure had not been spotted before and meant work on the 'cobbles' would take months more.