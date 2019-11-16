The headteacher of Stamford School, Nicholas Gallop, is giving this year's Bill Packer Lecture in Stamford.

His talk, 20:20 Vision - Ten Political Trends: an Educationalist's View, takes place at 7.30pm Wednesday November 27.

It will be in the Stamford Hospital Meeting Hall, which can be found behind Bupa Dental Care (next to the Sheepmarket Surgery) off Ryhall Road.

Stamford Meeting Hall. Photo: Google Maps

Mr Gallop is a history graduate who edits a Politics Review journal.

All are welcome, the talk is free and no tickets are needed.