Care home residents, family members, friends and guests could find out more about dementia at a coffee morning.

The event at The Cedars Care Home in Church Walk, Bourne, took place on Wednesday (May 17).

It provided a chance to find out about coping strategies, how to receive a diagnosis and what support is available.

People can come along to enjoy a coffee and cake on Wednesdays from 10.30am

Care home manager, Rebecca Aldred, said they would be making dementia information available at each of their weekly Wednesday coffee mornings, which are open to visitors from 10.30am.

“We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our community who have loved ones who are living with dementia,” she said.

“Our coffee morning is a great way to relax, make friends and find out information about Alzheimer’s and other conditions from our specially trained staff.

A dementia library of resources is now available at The Cedars in Church Walk, Bourne

People can find out about some of the tools available to help people with dementia-related conditions

“We are inviting everyone to come along and have a coffee and chat to others who have friends and family living with dementia or are concerned about a loved one.”