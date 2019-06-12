Health and Safety Executive to inspect firms for dust

Firms across the region are to be targeted in a new series of inspections focusing on dust control by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

This month, HSE is concentrating on industries such as construction, woodworking and food manufacturing where occupational lung diseases, including in some cases occupational cancers, are more common.

Inspectors will be visiting businesses to see what measures are in place to protect workers’ lungs from the likes of asbestos, silica, wood and flour dust. They will seek evidence of businesses and their workers knowing the risks, planning their work and using the right controls. Where necessary, HSE will use enforcement to make sure people are protected.

HSE chief medical officer Professor David Fishwick said: “Each year work-related lung diseases linked to past exposures kills 12,000 workers across Great Britain.”