Gareth Davies MP discusses Lakeside Healthcare's closure of St Mary's Medical Centre in his latest column:

Stamford is growing and we have a relatively older population. As such, it is entirely understandable that there have been serious concerns expressed recently about being able to have access to a GP when we get ill.

Since the NHS was founded, GP services have consistently been a private service contracted by the NHS. Under the Health and Social Care Act 2012, Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) were set up with the full responsibility of procuring local GP services in England. Therefore in our area, we have the Lincolnshire CCG led by their chief executive, John Turner.