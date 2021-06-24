The Better Healthcare 4 Stamford group will have a stall in the town's Red Lion Square on Friday (June 25).

It has a petition - signed by 1,300 people so far - calling for there to be a choice between GP service providers in Stamford.

Members of the group will be available to hear people's views and discuss the aim of the campaign.

The Better Healthcare 4 Stamford group be in Red Lion Square on Friday, June 25 and Friday, July 2

Future campaigns will include a call for improved dental care provision and services at Stamford Hospital.

Better Healthcare 4 Stamford will also return to Red Lion Square next Friday, July 2.

For those wishing to find out more from home, the petition can be found online at http://chng.it/McSyv6ZZ