Better Healthcare 4 Stamford group will have campaign stall in Red Lion Square
Published: 16:00, 24 June 2021
The Better Healthcare 4 Stamford group will have a stall in the town's Red Lion Square on Friday (June 25).
It has a petition - signed by 1,300 people so far - calling for there to be a choice between GP service providers in Stamford.
Members of the group will be available to hear people's views and discuss the aim of the campaign.
Future campaigns will include a call for improved dental care provision and services at Stamford Hospital.
Better Healthcare 4 Stamford will also return to Red Lion Square next Friday, July 2.
For those wishing to find out more from home, the petition can be found online at http://chng.it/McSyv6ZZ