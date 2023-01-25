Home   News   Article

Stamford Health Education and Awareness charity to hold AGM at Barnhill Methodist Church

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:00, 25 January 2023

A charity that organises events to improve people's health is holding its annual general meeting.

The Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac) event will take place at Stamford Methodist Church in Barnhill on Tuesday, February 28 at 4.30pm.

There will be a summary of the past year, a look ahead to next, and trustee appointments.

Stamford Methodist Church. Photo: Google
Anyone interested in the charity can atttend.

