Twin sisters who live in Stamford are hoping to help give people a chance to unwind with a new book.

Dominique Allen’s work has been in the making for more than two decades and her first book in a trilogy comes out on October 7.

The characters have proved helpful to Dominique, or Dommy as she prefers to be called, after a traumatic event led her to develop dissociative identity disorder, a mental health condition which can leave a person with multiple, distinct personalities.