Stamford and Bourne health workers form networking group
Inspired by the success of Shop Stamford for retailers, now local health professionals are getting together.
Their first networking event took place at the offices of Cell Regeneration Ltd in Tinwell last Thursday.
Around 30 physiotherapists, osteopaths, gym owners and personal trainers from Stamford, Bourne, Sleaford and elsewhere took part.
Liz Claire, managing director of the company which offers something called MBST technology to treat conditions such as osteoarthritis, organised the inaugural event with Spine Solutions of Nottingham.
Speakers included consultant neurosurgeon Sanj Bassi of London, who spoke on sciatica and other back conditions.
Freelance copywriter Jamie Goldthorpe of ‘Words’ by Jim in Stamford spoke on how best to communicate to patients using literature and marketing online.
Fusion Fitness of Stamford spoke on how to prevent injuries.
Liz said: “We have a wealth of amazing professionals in the Stamford area and people need to know what is available locally. It helps a person understand the best route to go down.”
“It’s also about bringing the community together, not just retail but healthcare. There’s so many health professionals in the area.”
A further gathering is planned and the group may create a brand like Shop Stamford.
To attend or join, email liz@cell-regeneration.co.uk or ring 01780 238084.
