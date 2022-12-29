Health secretary Steve Barclay visited Stamford Hospital to chat with patients and thank staff for their efforts.

During the private visit on Wednesday (December 28) he met staff in outpatient clinics and the minor injuries unit, and dropped into the John Van Geest ward to speak with patients and their relatives about the care received.

Mr Barclay also met board members for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Health secretary Steve Barclay chats with patient Frank Allum on John Van Geest ward at Stamford Hospital

Trust chief executive Caroline Walker said: “It was great to be able to show the secretary of state the work we are doing in Stamford to ensure care can be delivered closer to home for our communities.

"I was pleased he was able to speak to many staff members and patients to hear first-hand about the great care delivered at Stamford.

“We also showed him the staff wellbeing garden, created earlier this year thanks to a huge effort by staff members and the community, led by our nurses Sarah Moss and Nichola Wells. Sarah was able to tell Mr Barclay about the creation of the garden, which was a proud moment for us all.”

Health secretary Steve Barclay is shown the new wellbeing garden at Stamford Hospital

Mr Barclay, Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire, said: “It was a pleasure to visit Stamford Hospital and hear first-hand about the excellent care patients are receiving, as well as thanking staff for all their hard work during the year to discharge patients and ensure they are supported into community settings particularly around Christmas and new year.

Health secretary Steve Barclay chats with the Trust board members

Health secretary Steve Barclay at Stamford Hospital

“I was particularly impressed by the staff wellbeing garden, created earlier this year thanks to a huge staff and community effort.”