People aged 11 to 25 are being encouraged to take part in a health survey.

Information collected will help the NHS understand what is important to young people receiving care, and what could be improved.

The survey is online at: bit.ly/youngvoicesonhealth

Young Voices on Healthcare

People can also connect via social media: @NHSLLR #WhatYouSaying or request a paper copy by calling 0116 295 7572.