The connection between diabetes and sleep disorders was discussed at a patient event held in Stamford.

Professor Jon Whitehead from the University of Lincoln was guest speaker, giving a funny and entertaining talk that helped engage people with the more serious medical points he was making.

He said there is evidence that people who regularly get a good night’s sleep – at least 7.5 hours – tend to live longer than those who are sleep-deprived, and his advice to university students wanting the secret to better grades is ‘more sleep’.

Professor Jon Whitehead entertains the audience of patients

Prof Whitehead, who is the university’s co-lead of the diabetes, metabolism and inflammation research group, also gave advice about the negative effects processed food can have, and why it is better to cook from fresh ingredients.

The talk, which was free to all and took place on Tuesday last week (September 19), was delivered at The Theatre Lounge in Broad Street, Stamford.

Future events will cover the use of public-access defibrillators, including the new one which has been installed at McDonald’s in Ryhall Road, Stamford, basic first aid and heart health.

The next patient engagement session will be held on Wednesday, December 13. Details will be announced in the Mercury.