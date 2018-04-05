Couple’s charity effort is tribute to sick son Isaac

A Tallington barrister is completing the London Marathon and a gruelling 69-mile challenge with her husband to raise cash for charities which have supported her son who has leukaemia.

Liz Fell’s son Isaac, 11, was diagnosed with the condition in February 2016.

In order to give back to Clic Sargent, Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group, Starlight and Children with Cancer UK she’ll be pounding the pavements of London on April 22.

In June, Liz is also going to be completing, Rat Race event- The Wall - with husband Simon, which will see them run 69 miles along Hadrian’s Wall in just 24 hours.

Liz, said: “When Isaac was diagnosed we decided to do some running to help some of the charities which have helped him. The marathon has always been a bucket list thing and I managed to get a ballot place for it.”

Liz explained that the couple have been fortunate to be able to keep working since Isaac’s diagnosis which has enabled them to support their son without losing pay.

She said: “Clic Sargent are amazing, they give grants and assist people.

“I have been able to work since Isaac was diagnosed - I haven’t missed any pay. My work has been fantastic, I can’t imagine if I couldn’t work and didn’t have any money.

“Some families have to give up jobs and we can relate to them.”

Simon, head of school at William Hildyard School in Market Deeping where the couple’s other child, Noah, nine, attends, is a keen runner who has completed several marathons in the past.

Liz also loves to pull on her running shoes but has never completed an event bigger than a half marathon before.

She said: “I am feeling quite nervous but training for marathon will prepare me for The Wall, you just need to follow a marathon training programme for it.

“I am very happy Simon wanted to do The Wall with me. He is a very good runner.”

Each of the charities have helped Isaac, who attends Stamford School, in some shape or form.

Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group has created a treatment programme which Isaac has followed.

Clic Sargent pay for specialist leukaemia nurses to work at the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and Peterborough City Hospital where Isaac receives treatment.

Starlight brightens the lives of seriously and terminally ill children by granting wishes-of-a-lifetime and has agreed to grant Isaac’s wish, which has not yet decided upon.

Children with Cancer UK features Isaac’s story on its website and took him and his family on all expenses trip to watch England against Lithuania football match at Wembley last year.

If you would like to donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/TeamFell