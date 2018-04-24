Grantham and Stamford MP in cross-party push on NHS

Have your say

Nick Boles has made a cross-party plea for long-term funding of the NHS and social care.

The Grantham and Stamford MP has also repeated his earlier calls for extra funding, to help the NHS cope with an ageing population, new treatements and technologies and a need for better mental healthcare.

Today, he joined with Leicester West Labour MP Liz Kendall and North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb in setting out ‘ten principles.’

Among them were keeping the NHS as a universal, tax-funded service, not dependent on ability to pay.

Spending to increase, with people happy to support this, if they are certain any extra taxation is ring-fenced, so they know extra revenues will go to the NHS.

National Insurance should be renamed National Health and Care Fund, with payments also made on unearned income.

Every five years an independent assessement should be made of NHS funding needs.

Today’s joint statement follows the MP’s earlier calls for a long term solution to NHS funding and a dedicated tax to pay for it. Last month, Mr Boles also added his name to a letter of 98 MPs demanding this.

The ten principles in full can be found below.

https://www.facebook.com/notes/nick-boles-mp/ten-principles-of-long-term-funding-for-nhs-and-social-care/1522885904504144/