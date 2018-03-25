Public NHS governing body meeting in Market Deeping

Have your say

Patients and the public are invited to the next governing body meeting of the NHS South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The meeting takes place on Thursday, March 29, at 2.30pm at the Hardwicke Suite, Eventus, Sunderland Road, Northfields Industrial Estate, Market Deeping.

Led by local GPs and other health professionals, NHS South Lincolnshire CCG is responsible for the planning and purchasing of health services in Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping and and surrounding areas.

These services include planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation and most community services for the people of South Lincolnshire.