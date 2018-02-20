Stamford doctors surgeries to launch new booking system

The two doctors surgeries in Stamford will get a new booking system next week as part of a drive to improve standards.

Following a consultation to consider the merger of three local Stamford GP surgeries, The Sheepmarket Surgery, St Mary’s Medical Centre and The Little Surgery have successfully joined together to form Lakeside Healthcare Stamford. The new practice is part of the Lakeside Healthcare group, one of the largest GP partnerships in the NHS.

During a 90-day consultation early last year, patients registered at the three practices were asked for their views about the proposed merger and given the opportunity to attend a series of events held locally in Stamford.

Dr Miles Langdon is a partner at Lakeside Healthcare Stamford and chief medical officer for Lakeside Healthcare. He said: “We wanted to involve patients in the decision making process and were especially keen to hear their thoughts and listen to their concerns,” explains.

“At the same time we worked hard to demonstrate the benefits to be had from the proposed merger, including the opportunity to improve the services available for all our patients in Stamford”.

With the merger formally approved on June 29, 2017 and following the closure of The Little Surgery, the practices combined their respective patient lists and began to focus on developing the services available to patients.

“Our overall aim is to offer the best possible service to our patients,” said Dr Langdon.

“This means our entire team being here to help all of our patients. An important part of this will be around improving, but not removing, some of the services we offer”.

Later this month, the appointment booking procedures at the two Lakeside Healthcare Stamford sites Sheepmarket Surgery and St Mary’s Medical Centre will be simplified and standardised to ensure that patients are treated consistently and that they are seen by the most appropriate member of the clinical team to support their needs.

Dr Langdon said: “Having listened to our patients during the consultation last year, we were keen to improve how we offer and organise our appointments to deliver a consistent approach for all of our patients.

“When we switch to our new appointment system on February 27, patients should notice an improvement in how appointments are handled moving forwards. What we are keen to see is improved access for patients requiring same or next day appointments and a consistent approach for more routine requests.”

The appointment procedures go live on February 27.