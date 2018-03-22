‘Yoga days’ off for Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police is to give staff two extra days off to improve their physical and mental well-being.

The initiative comes as the force complains of lack of funding hampering its ability to fight crime.

However, the force believes the move will make them better placed to deal with the incidents they have to deal with every day.

Some 1,800 officers are employed by Lincolnshire Police, so the extra two days will mean the equivalent of 15 fewer officers working.

The move comes as council tax has risen £12 to fund police services.

A police statement said the demands placed on officers are “great” and they can “take a toll on an individual.”

It continued: “In an attempt to improve how they cope with these significant demands, the Chief Constable and force have decided to introduce two additional days per year to be used to nurture the personal wellbeing of officers and staff.”

“This is the first time that this has been tried in policing and is designed to encourage those who work for Lincolnshire Police to consider how well they are, and what could make them healthier so that they are best placed to deal with the incidents they face every day.”

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “This is one of a number of initiatives that we will introduce over the next few months. I have been most impressed by the commitment of Lincolnshire Police staff and officers but I am increasingly seeing the impact that this can have on their physical and mental well-being. By encouraging our staff to take time to look after themselves I believe that we can make an improvement to how they feel at work. We hope that this will help to reduce sickness and improve levels of resilience across the organisation.”