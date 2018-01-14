Healthcare group expands

The healthcare group which all Stamford GP surgeries are part of is set to incorporate three more practices.

Cambridgeshire GP practices in Yaxley and St Neots have announced that they are to merge with Lakeside Healthcare Group to further expand the biggest single GP partnership in the NHS.

Eaton Socon Health Centre and Cedar House Surgery in St Neots and Yaxley Group Practice are to merge with Lakeside Healthcare, which operates St Mary’s Medical Centre, Sheepmarket Surgery and The Little Surgery in Stamford.

The moves means Lakeside Healthcare will now serve the health needs of more than 150,000 patients.

Professor Robert Harris, partner and CEO of Lakeside Healthcare said: “We are hugely excited about the prospects for primary care provision across our wider region. The newly joined practices bring more talented doctors, nurses and other staff to the Lakeside Group meaning our ‘family doctor model’ has a very bright future indeed. Quite simply, this is great news for patients.”

Lakeside Healthcare was previously appointed as one of 14 ‘multispecialty community provider vanguards’ across the country by NHS England and the Government to develop ‘new models of care’.

It is rolling out a ‘primary care home’ model that brings together staff in community-based roles from acute hospitals, mental health providers as well as the voluntary sector.

It claims this is proven to be a better service for patients, especially for older patients with long term conditions.

Lakeside Healthcare stresses no existing clinics or premises will be closed.

It maintains with more finance available, there are plans for additional investment in premises, staff and technology and more home visiting services for the housebound, which will benefit patients going forward.

The type of model Lakeside Healthcare is delivering is being supported by the Government.