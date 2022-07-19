Stamford resembled a ghost town as the temperature hit 40C today (Tuesday).

Outside tables at cafés and pubs were left empty and several shops shut early - or didn't open at all.

Stamford Meadows, usually bustling with people on a hot day, was deserted and even the pigeons resorted to finding shade under a picnic bench.

Too hot for ice cream - Mohammad Yousaf had a quiet day at Stamford Meadows

Mohammad Yousaf, better known as the ice cream man on the Meadows, said trade had been terribly slow over the past two days because of the extreme heat.

Meanwhile, Central Café in Red Lion Square was closed all day, including its ice cream vending hatch opposite The Cosy Club, and Fika in the High Street closed at midday.

Stamford Cheese and Deli was shut all day to spare its refrigerators.

Businesses are expected to resume normal trading tomorrow (Wednesday), with the Met Office is forecasting highs of 26C.