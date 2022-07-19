Home   News   Article

Hottest day of the year in Stamford is a terrible day for businesses

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 14:39, 19 July 2022

Stamford resembled a ghost town as the temperature hit 40C today (Tuesday).

Outside tables at cafés and pubs were left empty and several shops shut early - or didn't open at all.

Stamford Meadows, usually bustling with people on a hot day, was deserted and even the pigeons resorted to finding shade under a picnic bench.

Too hot for ice cream - Mohammad Yousaf had a quiet day at Stamford Meadows
Too hot for ice cream - Mohammad Yousaf had a quiet day at Stamford Meadows

Mohammad Yousaf, better known as the ice cream man on the Meadows, said trade had been terribly slow over the past two days because of the extreme heat.

Meanwhile, Central Café in Red Lion Square was closed all day, including its ice cream vending hatch opposite The Cosy Club, and Fika in the High Street closed at midday.

Stamford Cheese and Deli was shut all day to spare its refrigerators.

Closed to spare its fridges - the cheese shop in Stamford High Street
Closed to spare its fridges - the cheese shop in Stamford High Street
A note in Stamford Cheese and Deli window
A note in Stamford Cheese and Deli window
Several notices could be seen in shop windows
Several notices could be seen in shop windows
Fika in High Street closed at midday
Fika in High Street closed at midday
Café tables in the sun were abandoned at lunchtime
Café tables in the sun were abandoned at lunchtime
Shady seats were in high demand
Shady seats were in high demand
Sunny seats were left empty
Sunny seats were left empty
Closed on the hottest day of the year
Closed on the hottest day of the year
Central Café ice cream hatch is firmly closed
Central Café ice cream hatch is firmly closed
Empty tables in the heat of the day in Stamford High Street
Empty tables in the heat of the day in Stamford High Street
Usually busy on a warm day, the riverside was quiet
Usually busy on a warm day, the riverside was quiet
Even the pigeons were seeking shade at Stamford Meadows
Even the pigeons were seeking shade at Stamford Meadows

Businesses are expected to resume normal trading tomorrow (Wednesday), with the Met Office is forecasting highs of 26C.

