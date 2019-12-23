Heavy rain caused flooding over the weekend, making driving conditions difficult.

Rutland Police reported that the road by the bridge between Whissendine and Ashwell was flooded on Thursday night last week, while parts of Stamford Road through Marholm were under water on Monday morning.

The Government's flood warning information service on Monday morning warned that water levels in the River Welland through Stamford were high but 'gradually reducing'.

The Welland Valley, parts of Rutland and areas north of Bourne have been at risk of flooding

Areas of Rutland to the north of Oakham were also on flood alert due to water levels in the River Wreake in Leicestershire.

People were being advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

Following a relatively dry Christmas, no rain is forecast today (Friday) or over the weekend according to the Met Office.

Earlier this year a driver had to be rescued from floods in Whissendine

Read more BourneOakhamStamford