Floods in Stamford destroy plant pots in High Street St Martin's
Published: 16:30, 17 August 2020
A heavy spate of rain has caused devastation to a number of flower pots in Stamford.
Yesterday (August 16) a number of plants were swept from the pavement by flooding.
The flower pots were left floating in the water near the traffic lights in High Street St Martin's. They have now been removed from the road.
