Prolonged rain over the next few days could lead to flooding in Rutland and the Stamford and Bourne areas, says the Met Office.

It has issued a yellow warning for the East Midlands which extends to Thursday. It says there is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

Some areas could see between one and two inches of rain falling in one day, the equivalent of a month's rain for June.

