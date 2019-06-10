Weather: Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings face Met Office warnings after heavy rain
Published: 10:39, 10 June 2019
| Updated: 10:42, 10 June 2019
Prolonged rain over the next few days could lead to flooding in Rutland and the Stamford and Bourne areas, says the Met Office.
It has issued a yellow warning for the East Midlands which extends to Thursday. It says there is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.
Some areas could see between one and two inches of rain falling in one day, the equivalent of a month's rain for June.
The Met Office also warns:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellation to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- A yellow warning is issued when there could be severe weather ahead which may cause disruption.