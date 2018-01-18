Hegarty LLP Solicitors to sponsor popular clothes sale

Preparations are underway for a popular annual clothes sale which this year has attracted a major sponsor to enable even more funds to go to a good cause.

The good and new clothes sale, the largest of its kind, is this year being sponsored by Hegarty LLP Solicitors, which has branches in Oakham, Stamford and Peterborough.

This means that proceeds from the sale can go directly to For Rutland, which funds specialist advisers based at Citizens Advice Rutland.

The trained advisers provide free, confidential, non-medical advice and support to people of all ages living with long term conditions such as cancer, dementia, strokes and mental illness in Rutland and the surrounding community.

They are able to help with practical problems associated with long term conditions, such as access to NHS services, housing, debt, employment and relationship issues. They ensure that clients are able to get necessary funding through grants and benefits at a time when they most need it.

Elizabeth Mills, a fundraiser at For Rutland, said: “Hegarty LLP Solicitors have been very supportive of our fundraising activities for some time.

“It is wonderful to be able to be able to work with such a great team of people and to see how much they put back into the local community.”

She said that the good and new clothes sale comes together every year as a result of an amazing collaboration of For Rutland’s volunteers and supporters from local businesses, including Barnsdale Lodge, Hambleton Hall, Ron Grant Removals, John Porter Dry Cleaning and Quoin Print.

This support has enabled the sale to grow from a small country clothing sale to the largest of its kind in the country, with visitors from all parts of the UK.

The good and new sale will kick off again with the men’s sale, which will be held on February 23 and 24, with the venue still to be confirmed.

This will be followed by the evening sale on Friday, March 2, and the main event on March 3, at Barnsdale Lodge.

For tickets to the evening sale on March 3, e-mail info@forrutland.org.uk Pre-bought tickets cost £15. Tickets on the door, if available, will be £20.

Entrance on Saturday, March 3, for the main event will be £5 on the door, with all clothes and accessories at half price.

If you would like to support the sale by donating any new or nearly new clothing or accessories, you can get in touch by calling Trish 07801 319222, or Elizabeth 07710 873811, or via email info@forrutland.org.uk

There are also drop-off points at Cavells or John Porter in Oakham.