A bright yellow helicopter was flying low in the skies above the area.

It belongs to the National Grid and was used in a patrol to look at power lines near Bourne this afternoon (Tuesday, September 5).

The distinctive helicopter is yellow and has the word electricity emblazoned on the side of it.

The patrol of the area took it from Edenham up to Stainfield before circling Hanthorpe and was part of the National Grid’s routine checks on the electricity network.

The utility company’s helicopter unit – which was founded 60 years ago - is made up of a team of five pilots, five observers and three maintenance engineers and operates out of a hangar at Bristol Airport.

Did you snap a photo of it? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.