Ambulance involved in collision with two cars on A606 by Rutland Water
An ambulance and two cars were involved in a collision on the A606 near Whitwell yesterday (Mon) evening.
The Helimed helicopter was also called out to the incident on the main road towards Empingham.
A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman told the Mercury today:"We attended a road traffic collision at 6.50pm yesterday evening. The collision involved two cars and an ambulance."
"Six people sustained injuries in the incident,. The injurues are not believed to be life threatening."
"Four people were taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. One was taken to Peterborough City Hospital."
The spokewoman continued: "The helimed also attended the incident and took one of the patients to Queens Medical Centre."
Details of where the sixth casualty was taken were unavailable.
The road was closed for more than six hours and was reopened at 1.15am this morning (Tues).
