A woman whose home is being plagued by pigeons is asking the community’s help to solve the problem.

Josephine Turner, 77, has lived in Bath Row for about 40 years and has noticed a steady increase in the bird population congregating on her property.

During the day, hundreds of pigeons perch on the pitched roof, causing an enormous amount of droppings that make the paths slippery and block the gutters.

Pigeons on the roof in Bath Row (53945332)

She recently spent nearly £1,000 on cleaning and repairs to damage caused by the birds, and invested in a system that replicates the sound of a bird of prey.

“The idea was that it would scare away the pigeons, and it worked for about a month, but now they are back,” said Josephine, who has already suffered a nasty slip because of the bird mess.

“It’s not just a problem for me,” she added. “My neighbours have a baby but the bird droppings mean it’s not safe for a baby to play outside in the garden.”

Josephine, who likens the appearance of her home during the day to a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s film The Birds, has been in touch with Stamford Town Council and with her district councillor, but so far a solution has not been found.

She would like signs putting up asking people not to feed the birds on Stamford Meadows.

“I see people feeding the ducks with bread but it’s not good for them,” said Josephine.

“It also encourages the pigeons, and I’ve seen large rats run out, grab the bread and scurry back into their burrows.”

According to a South Kesteven District Council information leaflet, “The best way to control feral pigeons is to reduce their food supply and stop their access to nesting sites”.

The leaflet also says people should avoid unintentionally feeding feral pigeons while intending to feed other birds, and adds: “Pigeon droppings are acidic and cause damage to buildings.”

The British Pest Control Association says pigeon droppings can be “very dangerous” because they contain nasty pathogens such as E. coli and can cause the flu-like illness psittacosis.

What do you think could be done? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk