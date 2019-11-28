Friends of a man critically injured in a road crash on Monday have started a crowdfunding campaign to support him and his family.

Steve Taylor, 34, from Stamford, is fighting for his life at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow after being seriously injured in an accident

30 miles from the Scottish city.

Steve Taylor with his girlfriend, Molly Meadows, and cocker spaniel, Mabel

He was airlifted to hospital where he underwent 10 hours of surgery to stop the bleeding caused as a result of the accident.

The keen Rugby fan was travelling to a job in Glasgow and suffered multiple severe fractures to both his legs. He is in a critical condition in intensive care.

Dan Griffin, 26, from Stamford, said his colleague and friend was originally from Wales and had played Rugby for the national Sevens side as well as the Cardiff Blues.

He found work in Stamford after suffering a serious knee injury and played for Stamford Town Rugby Club.

Dan said: “He is full of life and the first to help you out.He is such a caring and incredible character and is there for everyone.

“Everyone is holding onto a glimmer of hope. He’s an absolute hero and is just fighting and fighting.”

Steve had tried to smile and put his thumbs up in hospital on Tuesday but faces a long road to recovery with several more operations and rehabilitation.

Dan spoke of his gratitude to everyone who is helping Steve: "The nurses, doctors and surgeons have just been incredible.

"It's at times like these were you realise how fantastic they are.

"It's just amazing.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up by his friends to try to raise £10,000.

Dan added: “We are rallying behind Steve as he’s going to be in Glasgow for the foreseeable future and it means Molly and his family can spend as much time with him as possible.

“Also, as Steve is self-employed it will help with things like the mortgage.

"At the moment, the campaign has raised £8,500 and Molly and his family are looking at a long-term bed and breakfast in the area.

"It's testament to the kind of guy Steve is.

"We are all trying to do everything that we can.

"Unfortunately, the only way that we can help is by donating money but it's amazing the help we can give."

Molly with Steve’s parents, Amanda and Paul are at his bedside in hospital.

To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page.

