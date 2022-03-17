A mum-of-four who is offering to take in Ukrainian refugees has set up a group to help others do the same.

Lynne Edmunds decided to respond to the refugee crisis as more and more Ukrainians left their homes due to the Russian invasion.

She and husband, Phil, work from home and their four children are grown up, with only one living with them at the moment.

Lynne Edmunds with husband, Phil

But she, like many other people offering to house a refugee, has found the process tricky to negotiate.

To cut through some of the red tape, Lynne has set up a Facebook page called ‘Homes for Ukrainians Stamford & Villages’.

“I found there was a real disconnect,” said Lynne. “We are trying to help refugees but the government website is unclear on how you are supposed to ‘match’ with someone.”

Under current UK rules, people can sponsor a Ukrainian national from tomorrow (Friday, March 18), but it is an easier process if know the name of the individual they want to help.

Lynne, who works for the charity Kids Alive International, was able to make contact through a local church with a Ukrainian mother and her eight-year-old son, who have so far fled to Italy.

“We spent an hour-and-a-half talking on a video call on Wednesday evening and have begun to get to know each another,” said Lynne.

“She is a professional woman who worked in a bank before the invasion and is understandably emotional about leaving family members behind.

“But she wants her son to be safe. He has already heard bombs and rockets going off around them in Kyiv.

“She wants them to get far away and she speaks English, so being here would be better for them.”

Lynne’s Facebook page allows potential hosts with a room or a property they can offer for at least six months to share information.

Lynne also hopes that if several Ukrainian people come to the Stamford area, they can get together and support one another socially.