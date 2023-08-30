People can improve their health through an event taking place at a town centre venue.

‘Help is Out There’ is a free-to-attend morning at Stamford Arts Centre designed for people diagnosed with long-term ailments, carers, and those who simply wish to know more about support.

Among those providing information is Shani Storrie, who is based at MindSpace in Broad Street, Stamford, and helps to connect people with support groups and activities locally.

Shani Storrie and Keith Spurr

Rachel Fox from Stamford Leisure Pool will also be on hand, as will healthy eating adviser Helen Millar.

Cost of living officers from South Kesteven District Council will, meanwhile, provide advice on financial support available.

Keith Spurr, chairman of Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity, which has organised the event, said the aim was to give people the tools to remain independent and enjoy a better quality of life, despite illness.

“Once the NHS diagnoses your health condition it deals with that condition. What other people and groups that are available can do is to help you manage your mental and physical wellbeing and have a better quality of life.”

Shani added: “We’ll be providing information about what is available and how to access it.”

Help is Out There will take place at Stamford Arts Centre on Friday, September 8, from 10am to 1pm.

• A new long covid support group meets fortnightly at Stamford Day Centre, 33 Ryhall Road. The next meeting is 10am to midday on Wednesday (September 6).

• Shani is also organising an event in which people can share their experiences of mental health services available in the Stamford area. It will take place at Stamford Day Centre, 33 Ryhall Road, from 10am to midday on Monday, September 11.