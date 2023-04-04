An opportunity is opening for the people living and working in Stamford to ask questions and share ideas to improve the transport network.

Information from pop-up events happening this month will be used to create a new 'transport strategy' with proposals to improve transport and travel in the future.

The feedback events will be in a marquee outside Superdrug in the High Street on Friday, April 21, from 8.30am to noon and Saturday, April 22, from 10am to 3pm. One will also be held in Stamford Town Hall, in St Mary's Hill on Tuesday, April 25, from 10am to 6pm.

People can have a say on rail travel as well as roads

Coun Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council's executive member for highways, said: "The pop-up events we have planned are the perfect opportunity for people to share their ideas on how to make getting into and around Stamford quicker and easier."

People can also complete the survey online at letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk after Monday, April 17. The survey closes on Friday, May 12.

There will be a survey about transport in Stamford

Coun Davies added: "Stamford plays an incredibly important role in Lincolnshire, which is why we're committed to improving and investing in its local infrastructure and transport services.

"It's not just the people living, working and visiting that rely on good transport connections. Businesses also need a strong transport network to move goods between villages, towns and cities, so the new strategy will have major economic benefits as well."