A Ryhall woman who has difficulty walking is to trample over hot ashes for charity.

Retired village school dinner lady Marion ‘Maz’ Roberts is undertaking the fundraiser , along with dozens of others at the Collyweston Slater pub on September 7.

The 61-year-old will be joined by daughter Sian Roberts, 27, and partner Robin Lambert, who both live in Collyweston.

Maz and Sian Roberts (13632752)

Maz has a rare form of leukaemia, which was killing her, and 11 years ago this led her to spend four months in hospital, including two months in a coma, where for five times, family members were told she wouldn’t make it through the night.

The incident left her with peripheral neuropathy, which affects her hands and feet, making walking and standing very painful.

She said: “So I thought I would do the hardest challenge I could do. I thought ‘yes, I will will do a firewalk.’”

Previously, Maz has undertook the Race for Life and Memory Walk as they are particularly challenging due to her condition.

This year, Maz will raise funds for the Leprosy Mission, as she is the church representative for the mission at the Barn Hill Methodist Church in Stamford.

She said: “Leprosy also affects the hands and feet.”

Sian and Robin will fundraise for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

A dozen or so others also taking part in the firewalk will also raise funds for their own charities, ranging from cancer research to Mutt’s Nutts. They include Damian Millar, landlord of the Collyweston Slater.

Collections on the night will be shared between the charities of the firewalkers.

However, the firewalking fundraiser costs £1200 to stage, which is why Maz and Sian are keen for contributions in advance. They have raised £350 so far and are seeking support from businesses beforehand.

Furthermore, the firewalking event can also feature up to 60 walkers, so places are still available for others who want to join in.

Sian, who works for UK Printwear in Oakham, will be producing t-shirts, which can feature corporate sponsors on them.

Anyone who can help or wants to take part can ring Maz on 01780 763023 or email mazrob058@gmail.com.