Nature lovers have the chance to help out at a local reserve.

Volunteers are needed to help run the visitor centres at Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

Four-hour shifts in mornings or afternoons are available and the role includes welcoming visitors, providing information about the site and serving in the shop.

Training will be given along with a uniform, invitations to volunteer events and a free annual permit to visit Rutland Water.

Volunteers are also needed to monitor the ospreys and give out information at one of the hides. Anyone interested can email hfairhead@lrwt.org.uk or call 07539 201204 for an application form.