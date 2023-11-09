An appeal for volunteers has been launched to keep a popular community event afloat.

The Deepings Raft Race committee is holding an open meeting for potential new recruits on Monday (November 13) from 7.30pm at the Coronation Hall in Halfleet, Market Deeping.

Some of the existing committee members and volunteers are standing down after more than a decade, while others would like to take a year’s break to recharge.

Teams at last year’s race

“Some of our committee members have been doing it for 13 or 14 years and we feel we need a bit of fresh blood,” said vice-chairman Andy Pelling.

“Our options are taking a break for next year or doing a much more scaled down event, but we won’t make a decision until after the meeting.

“There are a few gaps to fill, but we will wait and see how many volunteers there are, what skills they have and decide from there.”

More volunteers are sought to keep the popular raft races afloat

The raft race is one of the biggest community events in the area and has raised £50,000 for good causes in the last 10 years alone.

This year’s event, in August, saw 30 teams race from Deeping St James to Market Deeping, watched by between 3,000 and 4,000 spectators.

Proceeds will be split between The Deepings Community Leisure Centre Project, The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, The Carers Sitters Service, and The Exotic Pet Refuge.

The raft race is among the biggest community events in the Deepings calendar

“It started out as a bet between two men in a pub about 50 years ago and it built gradually until it became quite a big event,” Andy explained.

“It’s not just about raising money for charity, it’s also about putting on a really god event for the community and putting Deepings on the map.”

The group is appealing for committee members and for more volunteers to help before, during and after the event.

The canoe support team helps rafters stay safe in the water. Photo: Stuart Render

Monday’s meeting comes with no obligation to join and is a chance to find out more about the event and ask the committee questions.

Businesses interested in becoming sponsors are also welcome.

If you would like to go along, or would like to offer your services, email info4drr@gmail.com or turn up on the night.