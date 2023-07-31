Help is needed to launch a new branch of the St John Ambulance cadets.

The organisation has received £2.4 million of government funding to attract new recruits and has its sights set on opening a group in Rutland.

Oakham School has offered the use of its Odd House premises in Station Road, but more adult help is needed to get the group off the ground.

Volunteers are needed to open a new St John Ambulance cadet unit in Oakham

Project development officer Steve Bedford said: “We are really excited about plans to open a St John Ambulance Cadet Unit in Oakham.

“We have team of volunteers from the wider Leicestershire and Rutland area who are happy to get the unit up and running, but we really need a team of volunteers local to Oakham to ensure the sustainability of the unit.”

Cadet units are open to young peopled aged 10 to 17 who work towards a Grand Prior Award. Their weekly sessions offer the chance to learn first aid along with opportunities to show case leadership, communication and teamwork skills.

The Odd House building in Oakham which is owned by Oakham School. Photo: Google Maps

Steve said: “Our young people learn first aid skills with the goal of becoming competent to provide emergency care to anyone in need, whether that be in their homes, schools or communities.

“Our cadets attend local community events with adult volunteers to provide first aid cover. They also offer support at large scale national events such as the London Marathon and the King’s Coronation.”

Once they turn 16 and have completed the necessary training, cadets can provide emergency first aid without adult supervision.

The organisation needs at least four new adult volunteers to launch the group in Oakham. The days and times of meetings are still to be confirmed but most volunteers commit to two or three hours per week.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can register their interest at www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/badgers-cadets-youth-team-volunteers

No first aid experience is needed as the clinical skills are taught by special volunteers.