A farmer who serves as a magistrate is calling on others to support the justice system.

Andrew Brown signed up as a magistrate in 2016 following his year in office as High Sheriff of Rutland.

Working closely with the police and prison service for a year sparked his interest in the law and lead to him training as a magistrate.

He has since presided over cases ranging from speeding offences to rape, mostly working at the courts in Leicester and Loughborough.

Andrew said: “I’ve always had an interest in the law and a strong sense of public duty and doing the right thing.

“During my time as High Sheriff of Rutland I came into contact with the police and prison service which really sparked my interest.”

Andrew describes the process of becoming a magistrate as a steep learning curve and likens it to driving, when you really start to learn the job once you’re doing it.

“You learn by experience,” he said. “Magistrates are among very few people who can take someone’s liberty away. Even the government and the King can’t do that.”

The Judiciary of England and Wales and the Ministry of Justice are currently looking for new Rutland-based magistrates, backed by a campaign to increase diversity. No legal qualifications, degree or experience is required and once working, a magistrate will be supported by a legal advisor.

Positions are available in both criminal and family courts.

There are very few barriers to taking up the role. Anyone aged between 18 and 70 can apply and must be able to comment to 13 days a year for at least five years.

Andrew said: “You have to take the job seriously, but it’s very rewarding. It’s the sense of doing something to better society. It’s not just about sending people to prison and punishment -it’s about rehabilitation, trying to help people with their problems and getting them back on the straight and narrow.”

As part of the application to sit in a criminal court, applicants must observe at least two magistrates’ sittings in court. This is an opportunity to learn more about the role and see magistrates in action.

Family court hearings are heard in private so public observations are not possible. To apply to sit in the family court, applicants must complete research to explore what the role is like.

Justice Minister Mike Freer said: “Ordinary people up and down the country play a vital role as magistrates, helping ensure that crimes in their community are punished, and we want more people to join them.

“I am always impressed by the people I meet who volunteer their time and experience from other walks of life and I would encourage anyone with a desire to help victims get justice to apply.”

Applications close on Tuesday (October 31). Details are available at www.icanbeamagistrate.co.uk

