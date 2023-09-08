Help is needed to create a new logo for a group promoting access to the countryside.

The design would be for signs and leaflets backed by The Rutland Countryside Access Forum, part of Rutland County Council.

Chairman John Law, speaking at the group's latest meeting (Sept 6) said they had been told last year that Rutland County Council was producing the logo but that the group had heard nothing since.

The Rutland countryside

Among leaflets needing to be printed are local 'Countryside For All' guides, giving information about Rutland.

Mr Law said it was important for the logo to be ready by the end of the year to be included in next year's print-run.

And he suggested approaching local businesses for support could move them closer to having a logo designed.

Stuart Crook, highways asset management and policy manager for Rutland County Council, said he did not think it was the type of project the council would fund.

Committee member William Cross said: “Perhaps we could find a local Rutland company who would be willing to sponsor the logo with ‘The Rutland Countryside Access Forum logo brought to you by … ‘, the main potential for them being advertising on the leaflets and signage.”

Members agreed that they would look into the matter further, and any individuals or businesses interested in helping with the design and funding of a logo should email: rightsofway@rutland.gov.uk

Countryside Access Forums are groups of volunteers who provide independent advice on ways to improve public access to land.

This ranges from issues like public access to private land and disability routes, through to environmental initiatives and planning applications that affect parks and open spaces.