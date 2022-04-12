A headteacher is appealing for help to give leaving pupils a magical prom night.

With the cost of living on the rise and many people struggling to afford even the basics, headteacher of Stamford Welland Academy, Vicky Lloyd, has launched a prom pop-up shop.

Families which are struggling financially won’t need to fork out for a pricey dress or suit, as clothes will be available at the school for free or a small donation.

Stamford Welland Academy principal Vicky Lloyd

“I’m really aware that to shell out for a prom dress or suit which pupils wear once is a lot of money,” said Vicky. “It’s not necessarily a priority.

“I thought it would be a nice idea for the children and it is good for

recycling. Lots of people have things in their wardrobe.”

Vicky is asking people to check their wardrobe, and drop off any suitable donations to the school’s reception in Green Lane.

It is the first time the school has held the prom pop-up shop initiative but it is hoped that it will become an annual initiative, with former pupils also encouraged to donate.

“It is a sensitive area so we will handle it very carefully,” said Vicky.

“We know families really well and the pupils who perhaps wouldn’t be able to afford it.

“It will be handled through our pastoral team.”

As well as clothing, Vicky hopes to see donations of shoes, bags and costume jewellery.

“I think families will be appreciative. We have had quite a few comments already on what a great idea it is,” she said.

The prom will take place on June 24 at the school.