If the thought of addressing a crowd is a scenario your nightmares are made of, help is at hand.

Stamford Speakers Toastmasters is a group supporting people who want to overcome fears of public speaking and develop communication skills.

Meeting at the William Cecil Hotel in High Street St Martin’s, Stamford, members and guests alike can practice speaking on a subject before receiving positive feedback plus tips on how to improve.

Some of the people who attended Stamford Speakers Toastmasters in September

Andrea Ramirez from Bourne has been joining the group’s get-togethers since May, and at the September meeting she spoke on a topic close to her heart - working from home.

It was a speech she had prepared, and it enabled her to take listeners on a journey through childhood as she compared the imagination she feels she now lacks as an adult with the mental creativity she enjoyed as a girl.

After making her speech, Andrea explained that she had first gone along to Stamford Toastmasters to try out the group, and found the activities and the company a lot of fun.

Founding president Greg Pogonowski with award-winning speaker, Andrea Ramirez

“Everyone was so welcoming and it was a supportive environment,” she said.

“It was lovely.”

Andrea went on to win the ‘Best Speaker’ award for the evening.

While one toastmaster is delivering a speech they have prepared, or talking off the cuff on a given subject for one minute, one of the group keeps an eye on the clock to make sure they are not over-running.

Greg Pogonowski with Destiny Tang

Another listens carefully, holding up a grammatical mirror to the speaker once they are finished, helping them to improve word choices, reduce ‘ums’, ‘erms’ and other verbal fillers, and make general improvements to their delivery.

According to Andrea, the experience is hugely positive, and she is keen for other people to join up and enjoy the benefits.

“If you want to build your communication skills this group is a good place to start,” she added.

Toastmasters is an international non-profit organisation which has more than 15,000 groups worldwide.

The next meeting at the William Cecil in Stamford is on Monday, October 3, at 6.15pm.

To find out more visit www.meetup.com/stamford-speakers-toastmasters-club