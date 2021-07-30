Staff at Stamford Hospital could be treated to a wellbeing garden thanks to a project calling for donations.

The aim is to provide NHS employees with a boost after 18 months’ hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic - and to help them get through busy times ahead as they catch up with appointments.

While the idea to spruce up the courtyard garden began through a conversation between nursing staff, it quickly developed into something more exciting thanks to the involvement of Sam Kettle from Stamford Landscapes.

People can help with donations of materials. Image by Sam Kettle of Stamford Landscapes

The professional garden designer, who has worked on events such as the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, spotted a post about the garden on social media and got in touch with Sarah Moss, deputy sister for Stamford Hospital outpatients.

He measured up before producing a garden design which includes covered pergola seating areasfor use in all weathers, raised flower and vegetable beds, and a central feature.

“The seating areas provide seclusion, so staff can go there to relax without being overlooked,” Sam added. “The planting includes trees, shrubs and wildflowers, as well as plants to encourage relaxation such as lavender and tall grasses.”

Sarah Moss and Sam Kettle in the courtyard garden as it looks now

Sarah said staff are thrilled with the design.

“The past 18 months has been tough for all of us, and although we haven’t been in the thick of it in Stamford, many staff have been redeloyed and that has left those who remained feeling stretched,” she said.

“The next 18 months are going to be tough too.”

Sarah explained that Stamford, like other hospitals, has a ‘wobble room’ where staff can go if they feel tearful or overwhelmed while at work, but that the room is small and is used for other functions.

An aerial CGI of the hospital garden created by Sam Kettle of Stamford Landscapes (49712874)

“An outside space with places people can go for quiet or reflection will be very welcome.”

Once the garden is created, staff hope to have a gardening club, so people can ‘relax through being busy’.

Team Stamford’s Neil McIvor has offered to help build the garden and a wishlist of necessary materials has been drawn up, which includes paving, oak sleepers, sand and cement, topsoil, compost and eventually, plants.

The hospital garden as it looks now

It is hoped companies can donate the materials.

For a detailed scheme of what is needed and how to help, email nwangliaft.stamfordwellbeinggarden@nhs.net

The garden will be screened from view to give staff some 'quiet time' away from colleagues and patients. By Sam Kettle of Stamford Landscapes

A CGI of the hospital garden created by Sam Kettle of Stamford Landscapes (49713094)

