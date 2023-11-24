People are encouraged to join a fruit tree-planting this weekend.

The outdoor activity will take place at Hudd’s Mill, opposite Aldi in Uffington Road, Stamford, from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday (November 26).

People are encouraged to come along – bringing a spade if they have one, and certainly wearing warm clothes.

Members of Stamford Community Orchard Group prepared the supports for 30 new fruit trees

Hot drinks and cake will be provided for helpers.

Thirty trees and a fruit hedge are being planted. Last week Stamford Orchard Group members put in support posts in preparation.